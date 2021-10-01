हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab Police

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 2340 Constable posts extended, check details here

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Here’s the eligibility, qualification, salary, experience and other details 

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Punjab Police has extended its recruitment process for 2340 Constable posts in the Technical and Support Services (TSS) Cadre till October 10. Earlier, the last date to apply online was September 29, 2021 while the application process began on September 9, 2021. 

This recruitment process is being held to occupy 2340 Constable posts in the TASS cadre. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at punjabpolice.gov.in.  

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Age criteria 

The candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 28 years. However, there is also a provision of relaxation in the upper age limit for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories of the state. Also Read - Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Salary Above Rs 29000, Only Few Days Left to Apply For 634 Posts. Apply Now at punjabpolice.gov.in

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria 

Candidate must have a Bachelor’s/Master’s degree in the fields of Computer Science, or Electronics, or Instrumentation, or Communications, or Information Technology, or Mechatronics, or Computer Applications, or Data Sciences, or Computer Sciences and allied fields OR Bachelor’s/ Master’s Degree in Psychology/ Sociology/ Social work/Forensic Science/Management/ Commerce/Law/Civil Engineering.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Selection Process 

Candidates eligible for the positions will be selected for these posts in Punjab Police through a direct recruitment process. The selection will be based on Computer Based Test (CBT) Test 1, Computer Based Test (CBT) Test 2, Physical Measurement Test, Physical Screening Test and Document Scrutiny.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Salary details 

Level 2 - Rs 19900 

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Physical Criteria

Minimum height required for male candidates is 5’ 4” (5 feet 4 inches)/ 162.56 cm and for female candidates is 5’ (5 feet)/ 152.4 cm

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Application Fee details

For General category: 1500/-
For Ex-Servicemen (ESM): 700/-
For EWS/SC/ST and Backward Classes of Punjab State only: 800/-

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply

* Go to the official website- punjabpolice.gov.in.
* Click on the notification that says Recruitment.
* Candidates will be directed to a new page.
* Click on the notification that says Technical and Support Service Cadre Recruitment 2021.
* Then, candidates have to first register with their mobile number, date of birth, and following this fill the application form.
* Candidates will be given 3 choices for the preferred recruitment centre.
* After filling the application form, pay the fee of Rs 1,500 via net banking, debit, or credit card. 
* Take a printout of the form for future reference.

