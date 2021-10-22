Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for over 2200 Apprentice posts, no exam needed, apply at rrcecr.gov.in

Railway Recruitment 2021: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of East Central located at Patna issued a notification for recruitment to Apprentices posts for various Divisions and Units. Candidates can apply for a total of 2206 posts be filled for Danapur Division, Dhanbad Division, Plant Depot/ Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Samastipur Division, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Division, Carriage & Wagon Repair Workshop/ Harnaut, Mechanical Workshop/ Samastipur and Sonpur Division.

Candidates who are selected would be trained in specific divisions or units that are under the East Central Railways. The last date to apply for the post is till November 5, 2021. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official site at rrcecr.gov.in .

East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacany details

Danapur Division: 675

Dhanbad Division: 156

Sonpur Division: 47

Plant Depot/Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya: 135

Samastipur Division: 81

Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Division: 892

Carriage & Wagon Repair Workshop: 110

Mechanical Workshop/Samastipur: 110

East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Selection for Apprenticeship training will be on the basis of merit list of all candidates who apply. The merit list will be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation (with minimum 50% (aggregate marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

- Candidate should have passed Class 10 examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate, from recognized Board.

- Candidate must have ITI in relevant trade (National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training).

East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The candidates have to be a minimum 15 to 24 years of age. (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per govt norms)

Live TV