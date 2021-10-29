हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Railway Recruitment

Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 2200 Apprentice posts, visit official site at rrcecr.gov.in

Railway Recruitment 2021: Check vacancy details, age limit, selection process, last to apply and other details here.

Railway Recruitment 2021: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of East Central is seeking to recruit suitable candidates for Apprentices posts across various Divisions and Units in Patna. A total of 2206 posts for Danapur Division, Dhanbad Division, Plant Depot/ Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Samastipur Division, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Division, Carriage & Wagon Repair Workshop/ Harnaut, Mechanical Workshop/ Samastipur and Sonpur Division is open for vacancies.

Inetrested candidates must be between 15 to 24 years of age. There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per govt norms. Candidates who are selected would be trained in specific divisions or units that are under the East Central Railways. 

The last date to apply for the post is November 5, 2021. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official site at rrcecr.gov.in.

East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Carriage & Wagon Repair Workshop: 110
Danapur Division: 675
Dhanbad Division: 156
Plant Depot/Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya: 135
Mechanical Workshop/Samastipur: 110
Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Division: 892
Samastipur Division: 81
Sonpur Division: 47

 

East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be selected for Apprenticeship training on the basis of merit list. The average of percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation (with minimum 50% (aggregate marks) and ITI examination will be given equal weightage.  

East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

- Candidate should have passed Class 10 examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate. 
- Candidate must have ITI in relevant trade (National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training). 

 

