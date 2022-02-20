हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Railway recruitment 2022

Railway Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced in South East Central Railway, apply on secr.indianrailways.gov.in

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online on the official website of SECR, secr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Railway Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced in South East Central Railway, apply on secr.indianrailways.gov.in
Representational Image

New Delhi: South East Central Railway has invited applications from individuals for various posts against the sports quota. SECR is looking to fill 21 posts through the recruitment drive. 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online on the official website of SECR, secr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last day to register for the posts is March 5, 2022.

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Important dates

  • Commencement of submission of applications - 19 February 2022
  • Last date for submission of application: 5 March 2022

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details 

Position available in these grades -

  • Level-2/3
  • Level-4
  • Level-5

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Level 2/3: Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed Class 12 along with sports achievements.

Level 4 and Level 5: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university, along with sports achievements.

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Age limit 

Candidates should be between 18 to 25 years of age (as of July 1, 2022). 

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection of candidates will be on the basis of game skill, physical fitness, and coach’s observation during trials, assessment of recognized sports achievements as per norms, and educational qualification. The selection will be based on performance in sports trials and documents verification to be conducted and finalized by a nominated selection committee.

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Detailed notification 

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates belonging to unreserved categories are required to pay Rs 500 as application fees, while other candidates belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay Rs 250 as application fees.

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Candidates can apply for the post on the official website of SECR- secr.indianrailways.gov.in. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Railway recruitment 2022South East Central RailwaySouth East Central Railway zoneGovernment jobSarkari naukariIndian Railways job
Next
Story

Sarkari Naukri 2022: UP Police announces over 930 vacancies at uppbpb.gov.in, details here

Must Watch

PT3M24S

Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav raises serious questions on law and order situation in UP