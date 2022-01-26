Railway Recruitment Board’s NTPC exam: Protesters set train's coach on fire in Bihar’s Gaya

New Delhi: Aspirants protesting against the ‘irregularities’ in Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB-NTPC) exam 2021 allegedly set a bogie of the Bhabua-Patna Intercity Express on fire on Wednesday (January 26) in Bihar’s Gaya.

Talking to news agency ANI, a protestor said, “CBT 2 exam date was not notified; no update on Railway exam which was notified in 2019...The result is still awaited...We demand cancellation of the CBT 2 exam and release of the exam result."

The police released several rounds of tear gas to stop the protestors. "Situation under control now. They have set it (coach/train) on fire, we have identified some of them," said Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aditya Kumar.

Situation under control now. They have set it (coach/train) on fire, we have identified some of them: Aditya Kumar, SSP Gaya pic.twitter.com/iI2HtR3ySh — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

The SSP urged protestors not to take part in vandalism. "We want to tell the aspirants that they should not get influenced by anyone, and not damage government property. A committee has been formed by the government to look into the matter," he added.

The Railway Ministry on Wednesday decided to suspend Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 exams in the wake of protests across the country. The Railways has also formed a committee to hear the grievances of those who have passed the exams under different railway recruitment boards (RRBs) and those who have failed. "A high power committee has been formed to look into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates in regard to results of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of Centralized Employment Notification (CEN) 01/2019 of Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on 14-15th January 2022," the railways said.

"In view of above, the 2nd Stage CBT of CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) beginning 15th February 2022 and 1st Stage CBT of CEN RRC 01/2019 beginning 23rd February stands postponed," the ministry further stated.

On Tuesday, hundreds of students had blocked the Kolkata-New Delhi main railway line at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Patna.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV