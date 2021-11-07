Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021: Apply for 4588 constable vacancies on sso.rajasthan.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: Rajasthan Police department has issued notification for the recruitment of the post of constables. The department is looking to fill up to 4588 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

The candidates need to note that the application process will begin on November 10.

The Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through their SSO ID at sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to fill the application form is December 3.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Application commencement - November 10, 2021

Last to apply online - December 3, 2021

Last Date for Fee Payment- December 3, 2021

Admit Card Release - Yet to be declared

Written Exam - December 2021/ January 2022 (tentative)

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4588 vacancies in the Rajasthan Police department.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021: Education qualification

Candidates who are wishing to apply for the posts must have passed the 12th or equivalent examination from a government recognised board. The candidates also need to note that those applying for recruitment of RAC and MBC Battalion, the minimum educational qualification is passing class 10th.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The minimum age to apply for the post is 18 years.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021: Application fee

General and creamy layer OBC category candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as application fee, while candidates belonging to OBC Non-Creamy layer/ EWS/ SC/ST of category of Rajasthan will have to pay Rs 400 as application fee.

