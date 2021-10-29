Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 4438 Constable posts from Nov 10, apply at police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021: The Rajasthan Police is hiring for 4438 Constable posts for the year 2021-22. The recruitment is being done for Constable General, Constable Tele-Communication, Constable Driver, Constable General TSP Area, Constable Driver TSP Area and Constable Band TSP Area. Applications are invited from eligible candidates from November 10, 2021.
Candidates, who are have cleared 10th class/12th class exams and are aged between 18 to 23 years can submit the application on or before December 3, 2021 on recruitment postal recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in or at the official website on police.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 4438
Constable (General/GD) - Non-TSP 3536, TSP 625
Constable (Driver) - Non-TSP 68, TSP 32
Constable (Tele-Comm.) - Non-TSP 154
Constable (Band) - TSP 23
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021: Salary
For 2 years - Rs. 14600/- as fixed remuneration
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria
Constable (General/GD): 12th Class passed from a recognized Board.
Constable (RAC/ MBC): 10th Class passed from a recognized Board.
Constable Tele-Communication : 12th passed with Physics and Maths/Computer Science
Constable Driver - 10th Class passed from a recognized Board and holding a valid Driving License (LMV/ HMV).
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021: Selection Process
Written Test - 150 Marks (Not applicable for BAND Posts
Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test
Efficiency Test for Driver and BAND Posts
Special Qualification (Not Applicable for Driver and Band)
Merit List
Medical Test
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021: Age limit
Constable Male GD/Band/Tele Comm. - 18-23 years
Constable Female Gen.Ban/Tele Comm. - 18-28 years
Constable Driver - 18-26 years
Constable Driver Female - 18-31 years