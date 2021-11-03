Rajasthan Police Recruitment: Over 4,000 vacancies announced at police.rajasthan.gov.in, check details here

New Delhi: As part of its 2021 recruitment drive, Rajasthan Police has published a notification to recruit over 4000 constables. According to the advertisement released on police.rajasthan.gov.in, as many as 4,438 vacancies have been announced.

Interested candidates can check all the important details below.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive is being conducted for men and women candidates for the following posts:

Constable General

Constable General (TSP Area)

Constable Tele-Communication

Constable Driver

Constable Driver (TSP Area)

Constable Band TSP Area

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Online registration will begin on November 10, 2021.

The registration process will continue till December 3, 2021.

The offline written exam is most likely to be conducted in December 2021 or January 2022.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021: Educational qualifications

Candidates who have passed Class 10th or Class 12th can apply.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021: Age limit as on January 1, 2022