RBI Grade A, Grade B Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies released at rbi.org.in, check details here

RBI Recruitment 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday (March 28, 2022) released notifications for the direct recruitment for the posts of Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha), Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) in Grade ‘A’ and for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’.

According to the notification released on RBI's official website at https://rbi.org.in, the Reserve Bank of India Services Board (Board) has invited applications from eligible candidates for over 300 vacant posts.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General -- 238

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR -- 31

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM -- 25

Assistant Manager – Rajbhasha -- 06

Assistant Manager – Protocol & Security -- 03

RBI Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply

The online registration process for all the above-mentioned posts has started on March 28 and the last date to apply is April 18, 2022 (till 6:00 PM).

RBI Recruitment 2022: Application fee

For Officers in Grade ‘B’: The application fee for Gen, OBC and EWS category candidates is Rs 850 while for the candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD category, it is Rs 100.

For Assistant Manager: The application fee for Gen, OBC and EWS category candidates is Rs 600 and for the candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD category, it is Rs 100.

Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible entertained after submission.

