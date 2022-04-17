हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RBI

RBI Recruitment 2022: One day left to apply for over 300 vacancies at rbi.org.in, check eligibility and other details

RBI Recruitment 2022: The online registration process will end on April 18.

RBI Recruitment 2022: One day left to apply for over 300 vacancies at rbi.org.in, check eligibility and other details
Representational Image (Reuters)

RBI Recruitment 2022: One day is left to apply for over 300 vacancies released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). As per the notification released on RBI's official website at https://rbi.org.in, the Reserve Bank of India Services Board (Board) has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Managers (Rajbhasha), Assistant Managers (Protocol & Security) in Grade ‘A’ and Officers in Grade ‘B’.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check details.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

  • Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General -- 238
  • Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR -- 31
  • Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM -- 25
  • Assistant Manager – Rajbhasha -- 06
  • Assistant Manager – Protocol & Security -- 03

Reserve Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Application fee

For Officers in Grade ‘B’: The application fee for Gen, OBC and EWS category candidates is Rs 850 while for the candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD category, it is Rs 100.

For Assistant Manager: The application fee for Gen, OBC and EWS category candidates is Rs 600 and for the candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD category, it is Rs 100.

Sarkari Naukri: Check official notification for RBI Recruitment Officers in Grade ‘B’

Sarkari Naukri: Check official notification for RBI Recruitment Assistant Manager

Reserve Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Last date

The online registration process for all the above-mentioned posts will end on April 18 (till 6:00 PM).

Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online applications as no change will be possible after submission.

