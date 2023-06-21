RBI Recruitment 2023: 66 Vacancies Announced For Analysts, Consultants

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has started inviting online applications for the recruitment of Consultants, Subject Specialists and Analysts posts on a contract basis for various positions starting June 21. It has released a total of 66 vacancies for different positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill the vacancy for Data Scientists, IT Security Experts, Economists, Tax Consultants and others. Interested candidates can fill the online application from the website https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/. The last date to apply is July 11. The selected candidates will be employed at RBI and Deposit Insurance & Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), as per their position.

RBI Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/

Step 2: On the landing page, click on the recruitment link for the position of Consultant, Analyst, and Subject Specialist

Step 3: Register yourself at the online portal by submitting your contact details and basic information

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Save and download the form

Candidates from the GEN/OBC/EWS category must pay a fee of Rs 600 + 18% GST, while SC/ST/PwBD candidates must pay a fee of Rs 100 + 18% GST. The staff of RBI is not required to pay the fee.

The minimum age for this recruitment drive is 23 years while the maximum age is 40. It varies according to the job role. The candidates need to hold a post-graduate degree to become eligible for a different post. To know more about educational qualifications, reservation policies and job profiles, the applicant is requested to read the information brochure which is present on the official website.

Candidates should ensure that they fill the eligibility criteria before applying for the post. RBI will determine eligibility through document verification at the later stage of the selection process. If applicants don’t fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria, their applications will be rejected by RBI.

The selection of the candidates will be done through a preliminary test which will be followed by document verification and interview.

The recruitment will be made initially on a full-time contract basis for a duration of three years, with the possibility of additional extensions up to a maximum tenure of five years.