REET

RBSE announces REET Result 2021 on reetbser21.com and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, know how to check

Scroll down to know how to check Rajasthan REET Result 2021 on reetbser21.com.

RBSE announces REET Result 2021 on reetbser21.com and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, know how to check
File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday (November 2, 2021) declared Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) Result 2021. Candidates who had appeared for REET on September 26 can check their results on RBSE's official site on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and reetbser21.com

Here's how to check Rajasthan REET Result 2021 on reetbser21.com

  •  To check their REET Result 2021, candidates need to go to the official website -- reetbser21.com.
  •  On the home page, click on the 'Result REET-2021' option under the 'Application form' section.
  •  You'll be redirected to a new page where you will have to enter the login details.
  •  Click on 'submit' and your REET Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has extended congratulations to candidates who had taken REET. He also asked those who were not successful to not be discouraged and prepare for the upcoming exams.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the successful candidates in the REET exam. Those who have not been successful, do not be discouraged. Prepare for the upcoming exams. Just one exam can't decide the way of life so keep working hard," Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

