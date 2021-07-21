RPSC RAS Recruitment 2021: Notification released for nearly 1,000 posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, check registration details here

RPSC RAS Recruitment 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Tuesday (July 20, 2021) released the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2021 notification on its official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC RAS Recruitment 2021 drive is being held to fill up nearly 1,000 posts.

Total number of vacancies?

The RPSC RAS Recruitment 2021 drive is being conducted to fill 363 vacancies in State Services and 625 in Subordinate Services.

Registration details?

The registration process will commence on July 28 and the interested candidates can complete it by August 27, 2021 (11:59 PM).

Eligibility?

The interested candidates should have a degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institution established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government in consultation with the Commission.

Age limit?

The age limit of interested candidates should be between 21 to 40 years.

How to apply?

Once the registration link is available, interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Application Fees?

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay an online fee of Rs 350, while the EWS category needs to pay Rs 250 and SC, ST and others will have to pay Rs 150.

Click here to check the official notification