RRC Recruitment 2021: Hurry! Class 10 passouts can apply for 3093 posts, check rrcnr.org for details

RRC Recruitment 2021: The Northern Railway is looking to recruit for 3000 vacant apprentice posts. In an official notification issued by the Railway Recruitment Cell it stated that the process for 3093 Apprentice posts will begin on September 20 and the last to apply for the posts is October 20, 2021.

The selection will be done on the basis of screening and scrutiny. there will be no written test. Interested and eligible candidates need to note that they can apply for the posts on the official site at rrcnr.org.

RRC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies

Apprentice posts - 3093 Posts

RRC Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selected candidates will be appointed as apprentices and will undergo apprenticeship training for a certain period of time. The details of the notice period will be available in the detailed notification. The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

RRC Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

* Click on link here.

* Candidate needs to register with detail i.e Name, Fathers Name, Community. Category, Mobile No., Email ID & Date of Birth

* After login fill application form.

* Pay Online Fee (Except exemption category) and Upload required documents and submit finally.

* Upload certificates like: - Educational, Caste, PWD & Ex-SM Certificates etc.

* Take print out for future reference

(Note: Photograph, Signature & Thumb Impression having size 10 to 50KB in ipg format & Save Images and upload certificates like: Educational, Caste, PWD & Ex-SM Certificates etc. On completion candidate can take print of application & Fee payment slip for candidate purpose record only).

RRC Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have passed class 10 examination under the 10+2 system or its equivalent. Also, they must have passed an ITI course in relevant trades from a recognized institution.

RRC Recruitment 2021: Age details

The candidate need to be above 15 years of age and below 24 years of age.

