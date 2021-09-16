RRC Recruitment 2021: Northern Railway invites applications for 3093 Apprentice posts, details here

New Delhi: Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway has invited applications for over 3000 Apprentice posts. The organization has released an official notification which states that the application process to fill up 3093 Apprentice posts will begin on September 20.

The interested and eligible candidates need to note that they can apply for the posts on the official site of RRCNR- rrcnr.org. The last to apply for the posts is October 20, 2021. The applicants are advised to go through the complete notification before applying for the post.

RRC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Date of Publication of Notification on RRC website - 14 September 2021

Date and time of opening of online Application- 20 September 2021 From 12:00 PM

Date & Time of closing of online Application - 20 October 2021

RRC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies

Apprentice - 3093 Posts

RRC Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Candidates can apply online on official website- rrcnr.org, from 20 September to 20 October 2021.

RRC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have passed class 10 examination under the 10+2 system or its equivalent. Also, they must have passed an ITI course in relevant trades from a recognized institution.

RRC Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The candidate need to be above 15 years of age and below 24 years of age.

