RSMSSB Computer Instructor exam dates released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check full schedule here

The examinations for the recruitment drive that will fill up10157 Computer Instructor posts, will be conducted in the 3rd week of June.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, RSMSSB has announced the examination date for the recruitment of Basic Computer Instructor and Senior Computer Instructor. 

The exam for the post of Basic Computer Instructor will be held on June 18 and the examination for the post of Senior Computer Instructor will be conducted on June 19. 

Candidates can check the official notification on the official website of RSMSSB: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
The application process for the Computer instructor posts was started on February 8 and the last date to apply was March 9.

With this recruitment drive 10157 posts will be filled up in the organization of which 9862 vacancies are for the post of Basic Computer Instructor while 295 Posts are for the post of Senior Computer Instructor.

 

