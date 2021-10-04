RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for over 3,800 VDO posts at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, check details

New Delhi: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced bumper vacancies for the direct recruitment to Village Development Officer posts. Interested candidates who want to apply need to hurry up as the last date is approaching.

Check all the details below.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies

RSMSSB has announced as many as 3,896 vacancies.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Age limit

An interested candidate should be between 18-40 as on January 1, 2022.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Important dates

The commencement of online registration of application is underway since September 10 and will close on October 09, 2021 (11:59 PM).

