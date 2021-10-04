हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RSMSSB recruitment

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for over 3,800 VDO posts at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, check details

Scroll down to check the total number of vacancies, age limit, last date, and other details.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for over 3,800 VDO posts at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, check details
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced bumper vacancies for the direct recruitment to Village Development Officer posts. Interested candidates who want to apply need to hurry up as the last date is approaching. 

Check all the details below.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies

RSMSSB has announced as many as 3,896 vacancies.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Age limit

An interested candidate should be between 18-40 as on January 1, 2022.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Important dates

The commencement of online registration of application is underway since September 10 and will close on October 09, 2021 (11:59 PM).

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Click here to check eligibility criteria, other details

Live TV

