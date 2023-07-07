RSMSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply For Over 3600 Posts Of ANM, GNM On rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Salary, Eligibility & More Here

RSMSSB Rajasthan GNM ANM Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the notification for the recruitment to the post of Female Health Worker (ANM) and Contractual Nurse (GNM). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for over 3600 vacancies on the official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Rajasthan ANM, GNM Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Commencement of online application: July 11



Last date to apply for Rajasthan ANM, GNM recruitment 2023: August 8

RSMSSB GNM ANM Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Female Health Worker (ANM) - 2058

Contractual Nurse (GNM) - 1588

RSMSSB ANM, GNM Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

ANM - ANM Course + Registered in Rajasthan Nursing Council

GNM - GNM Course + Registered in Rajasthan Nursing Council

RSMSSB GNM ANM Age Limit:

Candidates applying for the Rajasthan ANM and GNM posts must be of age 21 year to 40 years.

Selection Process for RSMSSB GNM ANM Recruitment 2023

Candidates will be selected through a written examination, document verification followed by a medical examination.

RSMSSB RajathanANM GNM Salary

ANM - 13150/- per month

GNM - Rs. 18900/- per month