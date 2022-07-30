RSMSSB VDO Main Result 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has dexlared the Village Development Officer, VDO Main exam result on Friday (July 29). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the RSMSSB VDO Mains Result at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to check RSMSSB VDO Mains Result 2021

Visit the official website of RSMSSB- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on link that reads, “Village Development Officer(Mains)2021 : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification”

A list will be displayed on the screen

Check your name in the list and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 5396 vacancies of Village Development officer (VDO) out of which 4557 vacancies are for unreserved category and 839 are for reserved category. The RSMSSB VDO Mains Exam which was conducted on July 9 2022.