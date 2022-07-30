NewsJobs Career
RSMSSB VDO RESULT 2021

RSMSSB VDO Mains Result 2021 out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, check list here

RSMSSB VDO Mains Result declared at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in to recruit 5396 Village Development officers in Rajasthan. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 10:08 AM IST

RSMSSB VDO Main Result 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has dexlared the Village Development Officer, VDO Main exam result on Friday (July 29). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the RSMSSB VDO Mains Result at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to check RSMSSB VDO Mains Result 2021

  • Visit the official website of RSMSSB- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on link that reads, “Village Development Officer(Mains)2021 : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification”
  • A list will be displayed on the screen
  • Check your name in the list and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

RSMSSB VDO Mains Result 2021 Direct Link

The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 5396 vacancies of Village Development officer (VDO) out of which 4557 vacancies are for unreserved category and 839 are for reserved category. The RSMSSB VDO Mains Exam which was conducted on July 9 2022.

