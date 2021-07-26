Sarkari Naukri 2021: Vacancies available for NTPC Executive, Senior Executive posts, check details

NTPC Recruitment 2021: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications for Executive and Senior Executive vacant posts. The interested candidates can apply through NTPC's official website at ntpc.co.in.

Number of vacancies and qualifications?

Executive (Commercial, 14 vacancies): Degree in Engineering (in any discipline) with at least 60% Marks from a recognized University and Post Graduate Diploma in Management/MBA or equivalent.

Executive (Consultancy, 01 vacancy) for O & M: BE/BTech in Mechanical or Power Engineering with at least 60 % marks from a recognized University.

Executive (Consultancy) for Engineering (01 vacancy): BE/BTech in Mechanical Engineering with at least 60 % marks from a recognized University.

Executive (Consultancy) for Project Monitoring (01 vacancy): BE/BTech in any discipline with at least 60% marks from a recognized University. Candidates having a diploma in Project Management/MBA will have an added advantage.

Executive (Business Analyst, 01 vacancy): Masters in Business Analytics/Business Administration with at least 60% marks from a recognized University.

Executive (Clean Technologies, 01 vacancy): Degree in Engineering/Technology in any discipline with at least 60% marks along with MTech/PhD in the energy domain will be preferred.

Senior Executive (Solar, 01 vacancy): Degree in Engineering in any discipline with at least 60% marks from a recognized University.

Senior Executive (Company Secretary, 01 vacancy): Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Senior Executive (Corporate Communication, 01 vacancy): Post Graduate Degree or Post Graduate Diploma in Communication Advertising & Communication Management/Public Relations/Mass Communication/Journalism from a recognized University/Institute.

How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can visit NTPC's official website at www.ntpccareers.net or www.ntpc.co.in to apply online.

Last date?

The interested and eligible candidates can apply till August 6, 2021.

Click here to check the official advertisement

