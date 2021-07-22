हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI Recruitment 2021

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 6000 vacancies at sbi.co.in, details here

The SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 has release applications for over 6,100 posts across India. 

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 6000 vacancies at sbi.co.in, details here

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for engagement as apprentices, under the Apprentice Act 1961. The SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 has release applications for over 6,100 posts across India. As per the notification, the last date to fill out the application form for 6,100 posts is July 26.

The eligible and interested candidates can apply online through these links:

Vacancy details: Total posts- 6,100

Here’s how to apply: Candidates will need to register themselves online at bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in/careers 

Age limit: The candidate should be between 20 and 28 years of age. 

Education: The candidate should have a Graduation degree from a recognised University/ Institute. 

Read official notification here

Selection process: The selection will be on the basis of an online written test and a test of the local language. 

The notification also revealed that in case of any problem in filling up the form, queries, the candidates can call at telephone no. 022-22820427 (between 11 am to 6 pm only on working days) or lodge his/her query on http://cgrs.ibps.in. Candidates are advised not to forget to mention 'Engagement of Apprentice in SBI' in the subject of the email.

