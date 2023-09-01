trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656314
SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Opens For 6160 Vacancies; Check Here Registration Process, Important Dates, & Direct Link

If you are interested in the job of apprenticeship at the public lender SBI, scroll down to find the direct link, registration process, important dates, etc.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 01:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: India’s largest public lender State Bank of India (SBI) is providing a good opportunity to aspirants looking for a banking apprenticeship. It has notified new 6160 openings for the post of apprenticeship.

It is available for one year duration. You can only apply online and there’s no other method to apply for it.

When will registration process start?


The registration process for the job openings starts from September 1, 2023. It is available till September 21, 2023.

You can check at sbi.co.in to apply for the job and get more details. 

Direct Link

Important dates of SBI apprenticeship openings:

Application date start – September 1, 2023

Last date for applying – September 21, 2023

Wct Linkritten examination date – October/November 2023

Academic qualification – The candidate must have at least graduation degree from a recognised University/Institution.

Fees of Registration Process

A charge of Rs 300 will be taken for examination fee for general/OBC/EWS. There’s no fee for candidates coming from the category of SC/ST/PwBD.

