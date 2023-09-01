SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Opens For 6160 Vacancies; Check Here Registration Process, Important Dates, & Direct Link

New Delhi: India’s largest public lender State Bank of India (SBI) is providing a good opportunity to aspirants looking for a banking apprenticeship. It has notified new 6160 openings for the post of apprenticeship.

It is available for one year duration. You can only apply online and there’s no other method to apply for it.

When will registration process start?

The registration process for the job openings starts from September 1, 2023. It is available till September 21, 2023.

You can check at sbi.co.in to apply for the job and get more details.

Important dates of SBI apprenticeship openings:

Application date start – September 1, 2023

Last date for applying – September 21, 2023

Academic qualification – The candidate must have at least graduation degree from a recognised University/Institution.

Fees of Registration Process

A charge of Rs 300 will be taken for examination fee for general/OBC/EWS. There’s no fee for candidates coming from the category of SC/ST/PwBD.