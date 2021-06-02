हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI

SBI clerk exam 2021: JA prelims postponed due to COVID-19, check official notice here

SBI's preliminary exam for the Junior Associates post was scheduled to be held in June. 

SBI clerk exam 2021: JA prelims postponed due to COVID-19, check official notice here

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday (May 31, 2021) postponed the preliminary exam for the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support & sales) due to the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

The preliminary exam for the Junior Associates post was scheduled to be held in June. 

"In view of the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Preliminary Examination scheduled to be held in June 2021 has been deferred till further notice," the official notice read.

The interested candidates have been advised to visit SBI's website (https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers/ or https://bank.sbi/web/careers) regularly for further updates.

The main examination is expected to be conducted on July 31, 2021. 

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 caseload has increased to 2,81,75,044, while the death toll has mounted to 3,31,895. The country currently has 18,95,520 active coronavirus cases.

