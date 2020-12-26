SBI Clerk Mains results 2020: Check state-wise cut offs, steps to download score card

SBI Clerk Mains results 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the results SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Mains examination 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the SBI Clerk Mains examination 2020 can check their results online at sbi.co.in.

Along with the Clerk (Junior Associates) 2020 Mains exam cut-off, the SBI had also released state-wise and category-wise Cut-Off for SBI Clerk 2020 exam and previous year exam. On the basis of cut-off marks, candidates are selected for an appointment.

Check SBI Clerk cut-offs Mains state-wise list and category-wise:

State/UT Name Gen OBC EWS SC ST West Bengal 86.75 69.25 70.75 65.5 60 Gujarat 82.75 73 74.5 66 60 Maharashtra 84 77.5 76.5 75.5 60 Telangana 86.75 81.75 81.5 69.25 60.75 Uttar Pradesh 90.25 78 82.25 64.25 60 Himachal Pradesh 87.25 72 – – – Andhra Pradesh 88.75 83.75 – – – Uttarakhand 91 – – – – Rajasthan 90.25 82.75 80.75 66.5 60 Tamil Nadu 92.75 89.75 72.25 74.75 60.75 Karnataka 80.5 75.25 74.25 64.25 60 Madhya Pradesh 89.25 – 81.5 – – Delhi 98.75 83 87.5 73.5 62.25 Chandigarh 96.75 81.75 94.75 77.25 – Punjab 96.25 78.75 88 69.25 –

SBI Clerk Mains result: Know how to download SBI Mains scorecard

STEP 1: Visit the official website at sbi.co.in/career

STEP 2: Click on SBI Clerk Mains Result 2020 link available on the home page.

STEP 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

STEP 4: The results will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 5: Check your result and download it.

STEP 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further requirement as and when needed

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 8,134 vacancies, of which 7,870 are for regulars and 130 are under the Special Recruitment Drive. Candidates who want to check for more related details can visit the official site of SBI. All the selected candidates will get basic pay of Rs 13,075 (Rs 11, 765 plus two advance increments admissible to graduates).