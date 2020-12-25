SBI Clerk Mains results 2020 declared: Here's how to check scorecard, get direct link

SBI Clerk Mains results 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the results SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Mains examination 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the SBI Clerk Mains examination 2020 can check their results online at sbi.co.in.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 8,134 vacancies, of which 7,870 are for regulars and 130 are under the Special Recruitment Drive. Candidates who want to check for more related details can visit the official site of SBI. All the selected candidates will get basic pay of Rs 13,075 (Rs 11, 765 plus two advance increments admissible to graduates).

Selected candidates will be governed by the terms and conditions of the service regulations of the bank in force at the time of joining. The newly appointed Junior Associates will be on probation for a minimum period of 6 months.

The main examination was held from October 31 to November 7, 2020, across various locations in the country.

Here is the direct link to check the SBI Clerk Mains results 2020: Check here

The official notice was released that the result would be announced by December-end. Candidates who will qualify for the Main exam will be called for an appointment. It is important to note that there is no interview round for the clerical posts or recruitment of junior associates.

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below…

STEP 1: Visit the official website at sbi.co.in/career

STEP 2: Click on SBI Clerk Mains Result 2020 link available on the home page.

STEP 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

STEP 4: The results will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 5: Check your result and download it.

STEP 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further requirement as and when needed