SBI

SBI Clerk Prelims 2021 Result, here's how to check

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of SBI.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2021 Result, here&#039;s how to check

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the SBI Clerk Prelims 2021 Result, reports claimed on Tuesday (September 21, 2021). Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Prelims 2021 Result, here's how to check at sbi.co.in:

1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on the 'SBI clerk prelims result' direct link available on the homepage of the 'careers' page.

3. You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to enter your credentials like roll number, registration number.

4. Your SBI Clerk Prelims 2021 Result will be displayed on the screen. 

ALSO READ  |  SBI SCO Exam 2021: State Bank of India releases admit card for Specialist Cadre Officers exam, here’s direct link to download

