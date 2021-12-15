हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI PO Prelims Result 2021 declared at sbi.co.in, here's how to check and direct link

The SBI PO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill as many as 2,056 vacancies.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2021 declared at sbi.co.in, here&#039;s how to check and direct link
Representational Image

SBI PO Prelims Result 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday (December 14, 2021) declared the results of its SBI PO Prelims Exam 2021. The SBI has released the result on its official website at sbi.co.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill as many as 2,056 vacancies, of which, 324 are for Scheduled Caste (SC), 162 for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 560 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 200 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and 810 are for General Category.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2021: Here's how to check at sbi.co.in

  • Visit SBI's official website at sbi.co.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the "Recruitment of Probationary Officers, Marks Secured by the Candidate" link.
  • Enter your credentials like "Roll Number/Registration Number and Date of Birth" to log in.  
  • Your SBI PO Prelims Result 2021 will be displayed on your screen. 

SBI PO Prelims Result 2021: Direct link to check

 

