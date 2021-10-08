SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced for Probationary Officer posts, apply at sbi.co.in

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India has invited application for recruitment to 2,056 vacancies of Probationary Officer (PO) posts of these 324 are for Scheduled Caste (SC), 162 for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 560 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 200 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and 810 are for General Category.

The online registration including editing and modification of the application will continue till October 25. Selected candidates can be posted anywhere across India. The online registration for candidates have been invited and the candidates can apply at the official website at sbi.co.in.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Probationary Officer - 2182 Posts

Regular Vacancy - 2000 Posts

Backlog Vacancy - 2056

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

A candidate needs to have a Graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.

Those who are in the Final Year/Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for an interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2021.

Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should note that the date of passing the IDD is on or before December 31, 2021.

Chartered Accountant or Cost Accountant candidates can also apply.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Age criteria

A candidate should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years as on April 1, 2021. Relaxation in the upper age limit is there for SC, ST, OBC, PWD, Ex-Servicemen candidates.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Prelims, Mains, Group Exercise & Interview. The candidates who qualify in the prelims will be called for the further recruitment process.

