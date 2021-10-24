हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI PO recruitment

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Over 2,000 Probationary Officer posts up for grabs, last date October 25

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Candidates can check eligibility criteria and other important details below.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Over 2,000 Probationary Officer posts up for grabs, last date October 25
File photo

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India issued a notification for Probationary Officer (SBI PO) posts and recruitment to over 2000 vacanicies is underway. The selected candidates can be posted anywhere across India.

Applications are sought from eligible candidates latest by October 25, so hurry up and send in your application at SBI's official website (sbi.co.in). 

 

SBI PO Recruitment: Number of vacancies

The SBI has released a notification for 2,056 vacancies

General Category - 810 
Scheduled Caste (SC) - 324
Scheduled Tribe (ST) - 162 
Other Backward Classes (OBC) - 560
Economically Weaker Section (EWS) - 200 

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Candidate Criteria 

--  Candidates must have a Graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification.  

--  Those who are in the final year/semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for an interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2021. 

-- Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should note that the date of passing the IDD is on or before December 31, 2021.

-- Chartered Accountant or Cost Accountant candidates can also apply.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Age details

A candidate should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years as on April 1, 2021. Relaxation in the upper age limit is there for SC, ST, OBC, PWD, Ex-Servicemen candidates.

