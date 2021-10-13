SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Registration for Probationary Officer posts open at sbi.co.in, here’s direct link to apply

New Delhi: The State Bank of India has issued notification for the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO) posts. The applications for the post has been invited for over 2,056 vacancies, of these 324 are for Scheduled Caste (SC), 162 for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 560 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 200 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and 810 are for General Category.

The candidates need to note that the online registration including editing and modification of the application has started and will continue till October 25.

It may also be noted that the selected candidates can be posted anywhere across the country. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website of the State Bank of India- sbi.co.in.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Online registration: 5 October to 25 October

Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination - November/ December 2021

Phase-II: Online Main Examination - December 2021

Phase-III: Interview (Or Interview & Group Exercises) - 2nd/ 3rd week of February 2022

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2021. Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2021. Candidates possessing qualification of Chartered Accountant or Cost Accountant may also apply.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Age criteria

Not below 21 years and not above 30 years as on 01.04.2021 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 01.04.2000 and not earlier than 02.04.1991. Relaxation in the upper age limit is there for SC, ST, OBC, PWD, Ex-Servicemen candidates.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Prelims, Mains, Group Exercise & Interview. Category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Preliminary Examination. There will be no sectional cut-off. Candidates numbering 10 times (approx.) the numbers of vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for Main Examination from the top of above merit list.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Application fee

Application Fee will be 750/- for General/ EWS/ OBC candidates and ‘Nil’ for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates. Application Fee once paid will NOT be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

