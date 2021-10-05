SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Online registration begins for over 2,000 Probationary Officer vacancies at sbi.co.in, check details here

New Delhi: The State Bank of India on Tuesday (October 5, 2021) started online registration for candidates who aspire to join SBI as a Probationary Officer (PO). Applications have been invited from eligible Indian Citizens and the selected candidates can be posted anywhere across India. The vacancies have been announced on SBI's official website at sbi.co.in.

Check all the important details below.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: VACANCIES

The SBI has released a notification for 2,056 vacancies, of which, 324 are for Scheduled Caste (SC), 162 for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 560 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 200 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and 810 are for General Category.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

A candidate needs to have a Graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.

Those who are in the Final Year/Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for an interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2021.

Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should note that the date of passing the IDD is on or before December 31, 2021.

Chartered Accountant or Cost Accountant candidates can also apply.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: AGE LIMIT

A candidate should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years as on April 1, 2021. Relaxation in the upper age limit is there for SC, ST, OBC, PWD, Ex-Servicemen candidates.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: LAST DATE

The online registration including editing and modification of the application has begun on October 5 and will continue till October 25.

