SBI PO recruitment

SBI PO Recruitment: Registration for over 2,000 posts of Probationary Officer begins at sbi.co.in, check how to apply

The State Bank of India has announced as many as 2,056 SBI PO vacancies, of which, 810 are for the General category.

SBI PO Recruitment: Registration for over 2,000 posts of Probationary Officer begins at sbi.co.in, check how to apply

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India on Tuesday (October 5, 2021) begun the registration for over 2,000 posts of Probationary Officer at its official website (sbi.co.in). Applications have been invited from eligible Indian citizens who if selected, can be posted anywhere across the country. 

As many as 2,056 SBI PO vacancies have been announced, of which, 324 are for Scheduled Caste (SC), 162 for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 560 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 200 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and 810 are for General category.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply

1. Candidates can ONLY apply ONLINE. The application process is currently underway and will remain open till October 25, 2021. SBI will not accept any other mode of application.

2. For applying Online, candidates should have a valid email ID and mobile number which should be kept active till the declaration of results. 

3. Visit the bank's website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers.

4. Open the 'Online Application' form, available under the 'Current Openings' option.

5. Candidates are then required to register themselves. 

6. After registration, candidates are needed to pay the requisite application fee through online mode. On successful completion of the transaction, an e-receipt and application form will be generated which may be printed for record. Please note that a candidate doesn't need to send the printout of the application form to the Bank.

Helpdesk: In case of any problem in filling up the form, payment of fee/intimation charges or receipt of Admission/ call letter, queries may be made at SBI's official helpline number - 022-22820427 (between 11 AM to 6 PM on working days).

Click here to check important details about the SBI PO Recruitment 2021

Click here to check official SBI PO Recruitment 2021 notification

ALSO READ | IOCL Recruitment: Bumper vacancies announced in several states, check details

