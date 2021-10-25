SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Last chance to apply for over 2,000 Probationary Officer vacancies at sbi.co.in, details here

New Delhi: It is the last chance for candidates who are interested in applying for SBI PO vacant posts as the registration process ends today (October 25, 2021). According to the State Bank of India, the candidates selected for Probationary Officer posts can be posted anywhere across India.

The vacancies have been announced on SBI's official website (sbi.co.in) and the bank has sought applications from eligible Indian candidates.

Check all the important details below.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Total number of vacancies

The SBI has released a notification for as many as 2,056 vacancies, of which, 324 are for Scheduled Caste (SC), 162 for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 560 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 200 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and 810 are for General Category.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

-- A Graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.

-- Those who are in the final year/semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for an interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2021.

-- Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should note that the date of passing the IDD is on or before December 31, 2021.

-- Chartered Accountant or Cost Accountant candidates can also apply.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Age limit

A candidate should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years as on April 1, 2021. Relaxation in the upper age limit is there for SC, ST, OBC, PWD, Ex-Servicemen candidates.

Live TV