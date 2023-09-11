SBI PO Registration 2023: Bank Opens 2000 Vacancies For Probationary Officer. Check Direct Link, Application Date, Fees

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) released on Wednesday the SBI PO Recruitment 2023 notification. It opens 2000 vacancies for Probationary Officer (PO). It’s a great opportunity for those who are interested in banking jobs at the India’s largest public lender.

The application for the post is open from September 7 to September 27.

How to apply for the PO 2023 post?

If you are looking to apply for the PO post, we’ve got you covered. The following steps will tell you how to do so in a simple way.

Step 1: Go to sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for PO 2023 recruitment at the homepage.

Step 3: Sign in there and proceed with filing up the application form.

Step 4: Fill the application form as asked and make the payment for application fee.

Step 5: You can download the confirmation page after completing the application.

Step 6: Take a print out of the form for further use.

SBI PO Post Educational Qualification:

To apply for the job, you need to have completed your graduation from a recognized university in any discipline.

If you are in your final year or semester of graduation, you can apply provisionally. But if you're called for an interview, you must provide proof that you have passed your graduation by December 31, 2023.

SBI PO Post Age Limit:

Applicants must be between 21 to 30 years old as of April 1, 2023.

SBI PO Application Fee:

If you belong to the General, EWS, or OBC categories, you need to pay an application fee of Rs 750. There is no application fee for SC, ST, or PwBD candidates. Keep in mind that once you pay the application fee, it cannot be refunded or used for any other exam or selection process.

It's essential to regularly check the bank's website at https://bank.sbi/careers/current-openings for any updates or changes regarding this job application. The bank will only post any updates, changes, or corrections on their official website, and they won't send separate notifications.