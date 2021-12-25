SBI Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for over 1200 posts of CBO at sbi.co.in, details here

New Delhi: The State Bank of India has issued a notification for the recruitment of Circle-Based Officers. Interested candidates can apply for SBI CBO recruitment on the official website of the bank – sbi.co.in.

It may be noted that the bank commenced the registration process for 1226 vacancies from December 9, 2021. The last date to apply for this recruitment drive is December 29, 2021.

The SBI CO Recruitment 2021 will be done in 3 phases, including Online Written Test, Screening and Interview; and the candidates would be shortlisted based on the merit secured in that round.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Last date to register for CBO- December 29, 2021

Online fee payment- December 9 to 26, 2021

Last date to edit applications- December 29, 2021

Last date to print online application- January 13, 2022

SBI CBO Admit Card- January 12, 2022 (Tentative)

SBI CBO exam date- To be announced later

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Ahmedabad (Gujarati): 354

Bengaluru (Kannada): 278

Bhopal (Hindi): 214

Chennai (Tamil): 276

Jaipur (Hindi): 104

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The detailed notification mentions that in terms of age, only those should apply who are "Not below 21 years and Not above 30 years as on 01.12.2021 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 01.12.2000 and not earlier than 02.12.1991 (both days inclusive)."

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility details

In terms of work experience, the eligibility criteria is, "Minimum 2 years’ experience (Post Essential Academic Qualification Experience) as on 01.12.2021 as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India."

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Salary details

According to the notification the basic salary approximately is around Rs. 36,000 plus one increment for each completed year of service. These officers will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances as per the rules.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Detailed notification

