SBI recruitment 2021: Apply for Specialist Cadre Officer posts, check details here

SBI Recruitment 2021: Interested candidates can apply at portals https://bank.sbi/web/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers. 

Representational image

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) is looking to hire for posts of Specialist Cadre Officers (Engineer Civil/ Electrical) on regular basis. Interested candidates can apply at portals https://bank.sbi/web/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers

The application forms will be available from August 13 and can be filled till September 2.

The SBI is recruiting for 46 vacancies, out of which 36 are for Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil), while the remaining 10 are for Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical).

Eligibility criteria:

Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil): Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering with 60% or above marks.

Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical): Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering with 60% or above marks.

The ideal candidates should be between 21 to 30 years of age as of April 1, 2021.

Application fee:

Candidates from General/OBC/EWS category have to pay an application fee of Rs 750. SC/ST/PWD category aspirants are exempted from paying the fee.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Selection process-

The candidates will be selected on the basis of an online written test and interview. The tentative date for the online written test is September 25, which will be uploaded on Bank’s website and also advised to the candidates through SMS and e-mails. The Call letters will be available online from September 13 onwards (tentatively). The call letter for interview to the shortlisted candidates will be sent by e-mail only or will be uploaded on Bank’s website. 

For exam pattern and other details, candidates are advised to read the official notification of SBI here

