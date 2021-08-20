SBI Recruitment 2021: Apply for Specialist Cadre Officers posts, check sbi.co.in for all details

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India has invited applications for recruitment as Specialist Cadre Officers, interested candidates can log on to the official webiste sbi.co.in and apply anytime till September 2.

The bank has invited application for 69 posts of Special Cadre Officers, as per the job notification. The vacancies are available for posts such as Assistant Manager, Assistant Manager for Marketing and Communication, Deputy Manager/Relationship Manager/Product Manager and Circle Defence Banking Advisor.

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply

1. Visit official site sbi.co.in/careers.

2. Click on the notification that reads about Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers or the post for you which you want to apply.

3. Alternatively, candidates may click on the direct links given here for various posts- Online Link to Apply for Assistant Manager Posts, Link to apply for Assistant Manager Marketing & Communication, apply here for Deputy Manager/Relationship Manager/Product Manager and apply here for Circle Defence Banking Advisor.

4. A new window would open.

5. Registration a new ID by entering your mobile number and email id.

6. Login using the credentials and fill up the application form.

7. Upload all the documents and pay fee amount mentioned.

8. Click on Submit.

9. Your SBI SO Recruitment 2021 form has been submitted.

10. Save a copy for future reference

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Details of posts for recruitment

- Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil) - 36

- Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical) - 10

- Deputy Manager (Agri Spl) - 10

- Relationship Manager (OMP) - 06

- Product Manager (OMP) - 02

- Assistant Manager(Marketing & Communication) - 04

- Circle Defence Banking Advisor - 01

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Qualification and Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil) - Candidates need to have Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering with 60% or above marks.

Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical) - candidates need to have Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering with 60% or above marks.

Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication) – candidates need to have full time MBA (Marketing)/ Full time PGDM or its equivalent with specialisation in Marketing from Institutions recognised / approved by Govt.

Deputy Manager (Agri Spl) – candidates should have MBA/ PGDM in Rural Management or MBA/PGDM in Agri Business / Post Graduate diploma in Rural Management/ Postgraduate in Agriculture as a full-time course from recognised Institute/ University.

Relationship Manager (OMP) – Candidates need to have B.E./ B. Tech along with MBA/PGDM or equivalent degree (as full-time course) with specialisation in Marketing. Minimum 5 years of total experience as on 01.07.2021.

Product Manager (OMP) – Candidates should have B.Tech/ B.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Electronics & Communication along with MBA/ PGDM or equivalent degree (as full-time course). The institute should be recognised/ approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE Certification will add value: Certified Scrum Product owner (CSPO)/ Product Manager/ Product Owner. Minimum 5 years of total experience as on 01.07.2021.

Circle Defence Banking Advisor – The applicant must be a retired Major General or Brigadier from Indian Army, or from comparable ranks from Indian Navy or Air Force.

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Age Criteria

Assistant Manager – 30 years

Deputy Manager,Relationship Manager (OMP)and Product Manager – 25 to 35 years

Circle Defence Banking Advisor – 60 years

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Assistant Manager – The selection of candidates will be on the basis of Online Written Test and Interview.

AM (Marketing & Communication) and Circle Defence Banking Advisor – The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview

Deputy Manager,Relationship Manager (OMP)and Product Manager – The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview