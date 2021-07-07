हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI Recruitment 2021

SBI Recruitment 2021: Notification released for 6100 posts, check last date and other details

The online examination is likely to be held in the month of August.



SBI Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday (July 6, 2021) invited applications for engagement as apprentices. The SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 has been released for 6,100 posts across India.

The interested candidates can apply online through the link given on the following websites -- https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers. The online application can also be browsed at https://nsdcindia.org/apprenticeship and https://apprenticeshipindia.org or http://bfsissc.com.

AGE LIMIT: The interested candidate should be between 20 and 28 years as on October 31, 2020. 

EDUCATION: The candidates who are applying should have a Graduation degree from a recognised University or an Institute. 

EXAM DATE: The online examination will be held in the month of August 2021 (Tentatively). 

SELECTION: The selection process will be on the basis of an online written test of 100 questions (100 marks) and a test of the local language. 

LAST DATE: The interested and eligible candidates can apply till July 26.

Click here to check the official notification

