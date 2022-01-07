हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI

SBI Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for various posts in State Bank of India, check details at sbi.co.in

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in. 

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has inverted applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of ‘specialist cadre officers’ on a regular basis. The bank is looking to fill as many as 15 vacancies through this recruitment drive. 

According to the notification, only Indian citizens can apply for the recruitment drive. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in. The last date for submitting the online application is January 13, 2022.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Chief Manager (Company Secretary): 02

Manager (SME Products): 06

Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant): 07

SBI Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Chief Manager (Company Secretary): Maximum 45 as on July 1, 2021

Manager (SME Products): Maximum 35 as on August 1, 2021

Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant): Minimum 25 and maximum 35 as on October 1, 2021

SBI Recruitment 2022: Salary details

Chief Manager (Company Secretary): Rs 76010-2220/4-84890-2500/2-89890

Manager (SME Products): Rs 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230

Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant): Rs 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810 

SBI Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts will need to apply ONLINE through SBI's official website at https://bank.sbi/careers.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment: Official notification

Additionally, candidates are advised to check SBI's website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers regularly for details and latest updates.

