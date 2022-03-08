SBI Recruitment 2022: Various vacancies announced at sbi.co.in, check details

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO). Individuals who wish to join the Banking sector, this is a golden opportunity for you all. The bank is looking to fill a total of 4 vacant posts through this recruitment drive.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment drive on the official website, sbi.co.in. The online registration process has commenced from March 4, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is March 31, 2022.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Online Application Begins: March 4, 2022

Online Application Ends: March 31, 2022

SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Chief Information Officer: 1 post

Chief Technology Officer: 01 post

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (e-Channels): 1 post

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Core Banking): 1 post

SBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Chief Information Officer: Bachelor or Master’s degree in software engineering or relevant field; MBA will be an added advantage.

Chief Technology Officer: Bachelor or Master’s degree in software engineering or relevant field; MBA will be an added advantage.

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (e-Channels): Bachelor or Master’s degree in software engineering or relevant field; MBA will be an added advantage.

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Core Banking): Bachelor or Master’s degree in software engineering or relevant field; MBA will be an added advantage.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, categories are required to pay Rs 750 as an application fee. Other candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

SBI Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

SBI Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here

SBI Recruitment 2022: Click Here to Apply Online

