STATE BANK OF INDIA

SBI Recruitment 2023: 107 Vacancies To Be Filled, Application Opens From Today –Check Direct Link, Other Details

There are total 18 vacancies in Kolkata, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Lucknow, Mumbai, North East and Patna circle and 89 vacancies in in Ahmedabad, Amrawati, Bangalore, Bhopal, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh/Delhi, Chennai, Delhi, Hydearbad Telangana, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Maharashtra, North East and Patna circle.

New Delhi: India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) has invited application for the position of Armourers And Control Room Operators. Candidates who are in the age group of between 20 to 48 years can apply for the job.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Here are the Job Details For The Post Of Armourers


SBI is seeking eligible candidates for Armourers (Reserved For Ex-servicemen /Ex-CAPF/AR Only).

There are total 18 vacancies in Kolkata, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Lucknow, Mumbai, North East and Patna circle.

Candidates with Minimum 20 years and Maximum 45 years, have to carry out the following Job profile

• Carry out inspection of arms and ammunition by visiting branches & Offices.

• Carry out Pre & Post Firing inspection of arms and ammunition and supervise cleaning during Firing practice at Ranges.

• Repair & Maintenance of Arms.

• Impart training on arms and ammunition to guards.

• Any other duties pertaining to Security activities in relation to arms and ammunition.

The qualification sought is Minimum pass in class 10+2 exam or equivalent or armed forces special certificate equivalent to 10+2.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Here are the Job Details For The Post Of Control Room Operators

SBI is seeking eligible candidates for Control Room Operators (Reserved For Ex-servicemen/ State Fire Service Personnel/Ex-CAPF/AR) In Clerical Cadre (Specialist Cadre)

There are total 89 vacancies in Ahmedabad, Amrawati, Bangalore, Bhopal, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh/Delhi, Chennai, Delhi, Hydearbad Telangana, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Maharashtra, North East and Patna circle.

Candidates with Minimum 20 years and Maximum 48 years, have to carry out the following Job profile

• Inspection of Arms and ammunition of the branches/offices, carrying out minor repairs maintenance of weapons, imparting training on arms and ammunitions to bank Guards and

• Any other duties pertaining to Security activities /posts

The qualification sought is 10+2 examination pass with 50% marks or Armed Forces Special Certificate equivalent to class 10+2 or a Graduate Degree from a recognized University.

Important Dates To Remember

Commencement of on-line registration of application: 06/09/2023

Closure of registration of application: 05/10/2023

Closure for editing application details: 05/10/2023

Last date for printing your application: 20/10/2023

SBI has said that all details regarding recruitment e.g. notice, interview schedule, final result etc., are published only on https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and https://bank.sbi/careers. 

You can go to the above links and apply directly for the job post announced.

