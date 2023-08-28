SBI Recruitment 2023: Rs 80.50 lakh Per Annum Salary, Online Registration Available Till 7 September

New Delhi: India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) has invited application for the position of Senior Vice President (Investor Relations). The Contractual vacancy has been announced for 4 Years. Candidates who are in the age group of between 40 to 45 years can apply for the job.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Here are the Job Details

SBI Recruitment 2023 Senior Vice President (Investor Relations): Qualifications



SBI is seeking for candidates having PGDM/ PGDBM/ MBA / degree or its equivalent from recognized university / college. Specialisation in Finance is preferred.

SBI Recruitment 2023 Senior Vice President (Investor Relations): Experience

SBI said Minimum 15 years of Post Qualification experience in Investment Banking / Investor Relations / Corporate finance roles will be acceptable. At least 5-year investor relations experience in BFSI. Experience in analysing financial statements and ratios used in banking, preparing financial models and presentations and familiarity to various RBI and SEBI guidelines and capital market will be preferred.

SBI Recruitment 2023 Senior Vice President (Investor Relations): Roles & Responsibilities

Roles & Responsibilities of the candidate will include -Investor interaction management, Annual Rating Surveillance, Shareholding analysis, Presentations for quarterly and annual closing, Analysis of market commentary on the Bank and its peers and -Arrangements for investor interactions and analyst calls/ meets among other KRAs.

SBI Recruitment 2023 Senior Vice President (Investor Relations): CTC

SBI has announced CTC Upto Rs. 85.00 lakhs annually, (to be negotiated). The bank will give Annual Increments – 10% of CTC, subject to satisfactory performance. (CTC will be bifurcated into Fixed Pay and Variable Pay (to be released on yearly basis) in 70:30 ratio) -Reimbursement of Medical Insurance Premium Maximum 0.30 lakh per annum (actual basis) for covering domiciliary as well as hospitalization expenses for treatment of self, spouse and dependent children upto two in number. -Eligible for reimbursement of expenses for Travelling, Halting Allowance and eligibility for stay in hotel at par with the Deputy General Managers in TEG ScaleVI -Not entitled to any other perquisites/ facilities/ benefits etc. from the Bank. -Mobile phone usage upto Rs. 5,000/- per month.

SBI Recruitment 2023 Senior Vice President (Investor Relations) Last Day For Application

Online Registration of Application & Payment of Fees is acceptable from 25.08.2023 to 07.09.2023. Candidates can apply online through the link given on Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings.



You can also view the details of the job posting on the above link.