SBI Recruitment 2023: SBI Hiring Probationary Officers, 2,000 Vacancies Announced, Check Salary, How To Apply And Other Details

New Delhi: India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) has invited application for the position of Probationary Officers. Candidates who are in the age group of between 21 to 30 years can apply for the job.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Here are the Eligibility For The Post Of Probationary Officers

SBI has said that Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2023. Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2023. Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant etc. would also be eligible.



RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/PO/2023-24/19

Important Events Dates

Commencement of on-line registration of application: 07/09/2023

Closure of registration of application: 27/09/2023

Closure for editing application details: 27/09/2023

Last date for printing your application: 12/10/2023

Online Fee Payment: 07/09/2023 to 27/09/2023

HOW TO APPLY For SBI Probationary Officers Post

Candidates can apply online only from 07.09.2023 to 27.09.2023. No other mode of application will be accepted. Pre-requisites for Applying Online: Candidates should have valid email ID and mobile no. which should be kept active till the declaration of results. It will be essentially required for receiving any communication/ call letters/ advices from the bank by email/ SMS.

SBI Probationary Officers Pay Package

Presently, the starting basic pay is Rs 41,960/- (with 4 advance increments) in the scale of 36000-1490/7- 46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I. The official will be eligible for DA, HRA, CCA, PF, Contributed Pension Fund i.e., NPS, LFC, Medical Facility, Lease rental facility etc. and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.

SBI has said that all details regarding recruitment e.g. notice, interview schedule, final result etc., are published only on https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and https://bank.sbi/careers.

You can go to the above links and apply directly for the job post announced.