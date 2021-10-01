SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 600 Executive, Manager and other posts on sbi.co.in, details here

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from various positions in the bank. SBI has issued a notification to fill up over 606 Executive, Manager and other posts in the bank.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for this SBI SCO Recruitment drive on the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. It may be noted that the registration process will end on October 18, 2021.

SBI SCO recruitment 2021: Important dates

Application process started on September 28, 2021

Application process will end on October 18, 2021

SBI SCO recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Executive (Document Preservation-Archives): 1 Post

Relationship Manager: 314 Posts

Relationship Manager (Team Lead): 20 Posts

Customer Relationship Executive: 217 Posts

Investment Officer: 12 Posts

Central Research Team (Product Lead): 2 Posts

Central research Team (Support): 2 Posts

Manager (Marketing): 12 Posts

Deputy Manager (Marketing): 26 Posts

SBI SCO recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

SBI SCO Executive Posts

SBI SCO Manager Posts

SBI SCO Other Posts

SBI SCO recruitment 2021: Application fee

Candidates need to note that the application fees and intimation charges for all posts is Rs 750 for general/ EWS/OBC category candidates. SC/ST/PWD category candidates do not have to pay application and intimation fees.

