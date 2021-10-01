SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 600 Executive, Manager and other posts on sbi.co.in, details here

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from various positions in the bank. SBI has issued a notification to fill up over 606 Executive, Manager and other posts in the bank.
The interested and eligible candidates can apply for this SBI SCO Recruitment drive on the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. It may be noted that the registration process will end on October 18, 2021.
SBI SCO recruitment 2021: Important dates
- Application process started on September 28, 2021
- Application process will end on October 18, 2021
SBI SCO recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
- Executive (Document Preservation-Archives): 1 Post
- Relationship Manager: 314 Posts
- Relationship Manager (Team Lead): 20 Posts
- Customer Relationship Executive: 217 Posts
- Investment Officer: 12 Posts
- Central Research Team (Product Lead): 2 Posts
- Central research Team (Support): 2 Posts
- Manager (Marketing): 12 Posts
- Deputy Manager (Marketing): 26 Posts
SBI SCO recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria
SBI SCO recruitment 2021: Application fee
Candidates need to note that the application fees and intimation charges for all posts is Rs 750 for general/ EWS/OBC category candidates. SC/ST/PWD category candidates do not have to pay application and intimation fees.