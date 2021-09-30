हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI Recruitment 2021

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021 : Hurry up! Apply for 606 executives, managers posts - check details

SBI SCO recruitment 2021: Candidates can apply for Executive Manager and other posts, check criteria, salary and other details below

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021 : Hurry up! Apply for 606 executives, managers posts - check details
SBI SCO recruitment 2021: SBI has released notification for students to apply for Special Cadre Officer(SCO) recruitment 2021. Concerned candidates who want to apply for Executive Manager and other posts can visit the official website.

State Bank of India offers recruitment for Special Cadre Officers(SCO). A total of 606 posts in all these recruitment. 

CLICK HERE FOR OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION!

SBI SCO recruitment 2021: Important dates

  • Application process will begin from September 28, 2021
  • Application process will end on October 18, 2021.

SBI SCO recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Applying for the aforesaid post, click the link below to check the eligibility criterion.

SBI SCO recruitment 2021: How To apply

  • Candidates need to collect all the documents- ID Proof, Address Details, Basic Details
  • Scan your documents like- Photo, Sign, ID Proof, Etc
  • Pay Application Fee
  • Take a final printout

SBI SCO recruitment 2021: Application Fee details

  • General/OBC/EWS candidates need to pay: Rs 750.
  • SC/ST/PH :0

