SBI

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Apply for various vacancies at sbi.co.in, check details

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment drive on the official website, sbi.co.in. 

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Apply for various vacancies at sbi.co.in, check details
Representational Image

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for the Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) posts. SBI is looking to fill a total of 4 vacant posts through this recruitment drive. 

Individuals who wish to join the Banking sector, this is a golden opportunity for you all.  The interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment drive on the official website, sbi.co.in.

The online registration process commenced from March 4, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is March 31, 2022. 

SBI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

  • Online Application Begins: March 4, 2022
  • Online Application Ends: March 31, 2022

SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

  • Chief Information Officer: 1 post
  • Chief Technology Officer: 01 post
  • Deputy Chief Technology Officer (e-Channels): 1 post
  • Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Core Banking): 1 post

SBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

  • Chief Information Officer: Bachelor or Master’s degree in software engineering or relevant field; MBA will be an added advantage.
  • Chief Technology Officer: Bachelor or Master’s degree in software engineering or relevant field; MBA will be an added advantage.
  • Deputy Chief Technology Officer (e-Channels): Bachelor or Master’s degree in software engineering or relevant field; MBA will be an added advantage.
  • Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Core Banking): Bachelor or Master’s degree in software engineering or relevant field; MBA will be an added advantage.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, categories are required to pay Rs 750 as an application fee. Other candidates are exempted from paying the application fee. 

SBI Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

SBI Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here

SBI Recruitment 2022: Click Here to Apply Online

