SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for over 600 posts to Specialist Cadre Officers on sbi.co.in, details here

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has sought applications for a total of 606 vacancies to Specialist Officer (SO) Posts. The bank is also seeking online applications for Specialist Officer as Manager, Deputy Manager, Executive, Relationship Manager, Customer Relationship Executive, Investment Officer and Central Research teams in Mumbai city.

It may be noted that the registration has already started. Now, the interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website on sbi.co.in before October 18, 2021.

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Specialist Cadre Officer - 616

Relationship Manager - 314

Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - 20

Customer Relationship Executive - 217

Investment Officer - 12

Central Research Team (Product Lead) - 2

Central research Team (Support) - 2

Manager (Marketing) - 12

Deputy Manager (Marketing) - 26

Executive (Document Preservation-Archives) - 1

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Salary details

Relationship Manager - Rs. 6-15 lakhs

Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - Rs. 10-28 lakhs

Customer Relationship Executive - Rs. 2-3 lakhs

Investment Officer - Rs. 12-18 lakhs

Central Research Team (Product Lead) - Rs. 25-45 lakhs

Central research Team (Support) - Rs. 7-10 lakhs

Manager (Marketing) - Rs. 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230

Deputy Manager (Marketing) - Rs. 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810

Executive (Document Preservation-Archives) - Rs. 8-12 lakhs

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Age Criteria

Relationship Manager - 23 to 35 years

Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - 28 to 40 years

Customer Relationship Executive - 20 to 35 years

Investment Officer - 28 to 40 years

Central Research Team (Product Lead) - 30 to 45 years

Central research Team (Support) - 25 to 35 years

Manager (Marketing) - 40 years

Deputy Manager (Marketing) - 35 years

Executive (Document Preservation-Archives) - 30 years

