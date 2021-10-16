SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for over 600 posts to Specialist Cadre Officers on sbi.co.in, details here

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has sought applications for a total of 606 vacancies to Specialist Officer (SO) Posts. The bank is also seeking online applications for Specialist Officer as Manager, Deputy Manager, Executive, Relationship Manager, Customer Relationship Executive, Investment Officer and Central Research teams in Mumbai city.
It may be noted that the registration has already started. Now, the interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website on sbi.co.in before October 18, 2021.
Direct link to apply for SBI SO posts
SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details
Specialist Cadre Officer - 616
Relationship Manager - 314
Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - 20
Customer Relationship Executive - 217
Investment Officer - 12
Central Research Team (Product Lead) - 2
Central research Team (Support) - 2
Manager (Marketing) - 12
Deputy Manager (Marketing) - 26
Executive (Document Preservation-Archives) - 1
CHECK NOTIFICATION HERE
SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Salary details
Relationship Manager - Rs. 6-15 lakhs
Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - Rs. 10-28 lakhs
Customer Relationship Executive - Rs. 2-3 lakhs
Investment Officer - Rs. 12-18 lakhs
Central Research Team (Product Lead) - Rs. 25-45 lakhs
Central research Team (Support) - Rs. 7-10 lakhs
Manager (Marketing) - Rs. 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230
Deputy Manager (Marketing) - Rs. 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810
Executive (Document Preservation-Archives) - Rs. 8-12 lakhs
SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Age Criteria
Relationship Manager - 23 to 35 years
Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - 28 to 40 years
Customer Relationship Executive - 20 to 35 years
Investment Officer - 28 to 40 years
Central Research Team (Product Lead) - 30 to 45 years
Central research Team (Support) - 25 to 35 years
Manager (Marketing) - 40 years
Deputy Manager (Marketing) - 35 years
Executive (Document Preservation-Archives) - 30 years