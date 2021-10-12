हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Hurry up! Apply for over 600 posts to Specialist Cadre Officers, last date October 18

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: candidates can check vacancy details, eligibilty criteria, salary and other details below.

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: The SBI released notification for a total of 606 vacancies to Specialist Officer (SO) Posts, the bank is seeking online application to Specialist Officer as Manager, Deputy Manager, Executive, Relationship Manager, Customer Relationship Executive, Investment Officer and Central Research teams in Mumbai city.

The registration has already started and eligible candidates can submit their application on the official website on sbi.co.in before October 18, 2021. 

Direct link to apply for SBI SO posts

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Specialist Cadre Officer - 616
Relationship Manager - 314
Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - 20
Customer Relationship Executive - 217
Investment Officer - 12
Central Research Team (Product Lead) - 2
Central research Team (Support) - 2
Manager (Marketing) - 12
Deputy Manager (Marketing) - 26
Executive (Document Preservation-Archives) - 1

CHECK NOTIFICATION HERE

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Salary details

Relationship Manager - Rs. 6-15 lakhs
Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - Rs. 10-28 lakhs
Customer Relationship Executive - Rs. 2-3 lakhs
Investment Officer - Rs. 12-18 lakhs
Central Research Team (Product Lead) - Rs. 25-45 lakhs
Central research Team (Support) - Rs. 7-10 lakhs
Manager (Marketing) - Rs. 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230
Deputy Manager (Marketing) - Rs. 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810
Executive (Document Preservation-Archives) - Rs. 8-12 lakhs

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Age Criteria

Relationship Manager - 23 to 35 years
Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - 28 to 40 years
Customer Relationship Executive - 20 to 35 years
Investment Officer - 28 to 40 years
Central Research Team (Product Lead) - 30 to 45 years
Central research Team (Support) - 25 to 35 years
Manager (Marketing) - 40 years
Deputy Manager (Marketing) - 35 years
Executive (Document Preservation-Archives) - 30 years

 

 

