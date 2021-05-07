South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Registration for 52 posts closes today, Apply now!

New Delhi: Candidates need to note that the registration for the South Eastern Railway (SER) Recruitment 2021 for 53 Staff Nurse and other posts will close on Friday (May 7, 2021).

Interested candidates can apply for these 53 posts online on South Eastern Railway’s official site- ser.indianrailways.gov.in.

The online application process for the same had started on Monday (May 3, 2021).

Here’s all the details about the vacancy:

Staff nurse: 20

OT Assistant/Dresser: 5

Hospital Attendant (Male): 6

Hospital Attendant (Female): 7

Housekeeping Assistant: 15

Eligibility criteria:

For the post of staff nurse, only those candidates who have completed a 3-year course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a registered Nursing school or have a B Sc. degree will be deemed eligible.

Whereas, for other posts candidates need to have a class 10 pass certificate from a recognised institute.

ALSO READ: SAIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 83 posts of proficiency training of nurses in Durgapur, check last date

Know how to apply:

The eligible candidates who want to apply for the vacant post need to have the following documents:

Age proof

Education qualification

Experience, if any

The candidates will be required to mail the following documents on or before 6 pm today to srdpoadra@gmail.com.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website of South Eastern Railway.

Live TV