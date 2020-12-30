हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SSC CGL 2020

SSC CGL 2020 notification out: Check dates, how to apply, eligibility and other details

SSC on Tuesday released the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2020 notification on its official website- ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL 2020 notification out: Check dates, how to apply, eligibility and other details

In a good news for lakhs of job seekers, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday (December 29) released the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2020 notification on its official website- ssc.nic.in.

The official notification released by the SSC says that online application process started from December 29. Interested candidates can apply online till January 31, 2021. According to the official notification, the SSC CGL 2020 exam will be held from May 25 to June 7, 2021. Through this recruitment process, more than 6 thousand posts will be filled in various departments of the central government.

The posts include assistant audit officer, assistant accounts officer,assistant, inspector, sub-inspector, upper division clerk, tax assistant etc. The lower age limit for these posts is 18 year and the upper age limit is 32 year. But it is to be noted that different posts have different age limit criteria. Aspirants must read the official notification to check details of posts before filling up the application. 

Important Dates:

Dates for submission of online applications: 29-12-2020 to 31-01-2021

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: 31-01-2021 (23:30)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 02-02-2021 (23:30)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 04-02-2021 (23:30)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 06-02-2021

Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): 29-05-2021 to 07-06-2021

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer:

Essential Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute.

Desirable Qualifications: Chartered Accountant or Cost & Management Accountant or Company Secretary or Masters in Commerce or Masters in Business Studies or Masters in Business Administration (Finance) or Masters in Business Economics

Junior Statistical Officer:

Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at 12th standard level;

Or

Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects at degree level.

All other Posts:

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent.

The candidates appearing in the final year of their graduation can also apply, however they must possess Essential qualification on or before 01-01-2021

Scheme of the Examination:

The Examination will be conducted in four tiers:

Tier-I: Computer Based Examination

Tier-II: Computer Based Examination

Tier-III: Pen and Paper Mode (Descriptive paper)

Tier-IV: Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable).

